EQS-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

MC Services joins BIO-Europe 2022 Leipzig as a media partner



04.10.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MC Services joins BIO-Europe 2022 Leipzig as a media partner Munich/Dusseldorf, Germany, October 04, 2022. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector, announced today that it will once again support BIO-Europe, the largest biopharma industry partnering conference, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, is planned as a hybrid event this year, with in-person gatherings taking place on October 24-26, 2022, in Leipzig, while the virtual event is planned for November 2-4, 2022. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provide them with advance information on presenting companies, senior executives, and investors. "The most popular event in the international biopharma sector will once again bring together industry executives, investors and journalists to connect live at BIO-Europe, this fall in Leipzig. With an 850-year tradition as a trade city, Leipzig is one of the oldest exhibition centers in the world. The biotechnology and healthcare sectors in particular have received support in Saxony since 2000, followed by the opening of the BIO CITY LEIPZIG Campus three years later," said Katja Arnold, Managing Director & Partner of MC Services. "EBD has done a tremendous job over the last two years of providing a digital solution to the partnering conference the life science industry has come to rely on. However, we are thrilled to meet face-to-face again, discuss the latest trends and establish new collaborations. As a media partner, we are delighted to host the press lounge on-site and support this influential event through building international awareness and fostering media relations." BIO-Europe is expected to bring together more than 4,000 executives from biotech, pharma, and investment firms from 50+ countries in Leipzig, Germany. This year's event offers the advantages of both experiences, networking with leading decision makers in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and financial industries during the live partnering event End of October, and a digital partnering opportunity the week after. Highlights from this year's program include live plenary discussions on "From bench to bedside: the unique clinical pathway of CGT products" and on "Immuno-inflammation: a gateway to therapeutic areas and new partners" and much more. In addition to live sessions during the conference, on-demand content is already available in the online partnering system. For detailed information regarding the program, please visit the event's website. About MC Services AG MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston. www.mc-services.eu About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Dr. Johanna Kobler

Phone: +49 89 210 228 0

Email: contact@mc-services.eu

04.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

