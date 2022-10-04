Applied Systems: Applied and NFP Broaden Relationship to Bring Applied Epic to UK Brokers

Global broker standardises its UK broking operations with single system

Brighton, UK, Oct. 04, 2022today announced NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement advisor, has expanded its relationship with Applied to bring Applied Epic to its UK broker operations. With more than 2,600 NFP users in North America, Applied Epic serves as the foundation of NFP's digital broking operations strategy. Applied Epic will now help to standardise NFP's operations across its seven UK locations and automate daily workflows to foster greater productivity and profitability.

"We continue to focus on how to better serve our clients," said Dan Salomon, SVP, M&A Integration Management, NFP. "After experiencing success with Applied Epic in our US and Canadian enterprises, we decided it was time to broaden the relationship and bring our UK brokers together with a single, foundational management system that creates a scaled operation. By replacing the multiple, disparate management systems previously used by our brokers in the UK, we're implementing the consistent and automated workflows that have enabled our other markets to grow at scale and delivering an excellent client experience."

Applied Epic is a foundational management platform and insurer connectivity solution hosted in the cloud. The flexible, open platform can integrate with both Applied and third-party technologies. The solution enables brokers to eliminate re-work and create higher-value business transactions, delivering superior customer experiences throughout the entire policy lifecycle. Brokers using Applied Epic operate more efficiently, better leverage insurer relationships, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

"We are excited to expand the NFP relationship to the UK, working with them to bring Applied Epic's out-of-the-box automation and open architecture to their brokers," said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. "By implementing Applied Epic, NFP will have better visibility into their entire book of business and benefit from more accurate reporting, as well as provide connectivity consistent for their global operations."

