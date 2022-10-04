Premier Energies has become India's first solar manufacturer to develop a bifacial monocrystalline silicon PERC solar cell based on the 182 mm format. The cell has an efficiency rating of up to 23.2%.From pv magazine India Premier Energies has developed India's first bifacial mono PERC solar cell based on an M10 wafer (182 mm). The cell has a conversion efficiency rating of up to 23.2%. It also has an open-circuit voltage of 0.68 V, a short-circuit current of 13 A, and a fill factor of 82%. "The 182 mm wafer size is the most economically viable option, based on an in-depth analysis of various ...

