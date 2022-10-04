Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 03 October 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 03 October 2022 632.88 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 622.00 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



04 October 2022