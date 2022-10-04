Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - PropertyLisbon, a highly respected and experienced real estate provider in Portugal, helps investors find quality homes and residences in the country's capital, Lisbon, as part of the Golden Visa Portugal Program. They are able to fulfil the needs of investors seeking both high quality commercial and residential properties in Lisbon. Most of the residential properties are touristic apartments costing around €350,000 while commercial properties usually start at €500,000.

Investing in Lisbon property offers the prospect of obtaining a Golden Visa in Portugal. After purchasing the property, investors gain temporary permission to enter the country which eventually leads to permanency and citizenship after six years. The Program carries a number of excellent benefits. Investors are allowed to bring spouses and children under the age of eighteen into the country and enjoy free travel through Schengen countries. There are also multiple tax incentives while investors are only required in the country for seven days in a calendar year, later rising to fourteen.

With plenty of Lisbon real estate for sale, it offers an opportunity for investors to purchase a second home, start a new life or have a property they can rent out throughout the year. Anyone looking to reach out to PropertyLisbon can do so at the below contact information.

As a spokesperson from PropertyLisbon said: "Lisbon is one of Europe's busiest and most happening capital cities. Real estate investment is tremendously popular in the area and the Golden Visa Portugal Program is an excellent added incentive to investors and families looking to start the next exciting chapter in their lives. Portugal has first-class health and education systems, providing a high standard of living for all who live there."

