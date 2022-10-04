U.S.-founded network of the most powerful executive women expands overseas for the first time

Chief, the most powerful network of women executives, today announced its expansion to the United Kingdom. Following significant demand from senior women executives in the U.K., this international expansion will strengthen the power and influence of Chief's community by enabling even more connections, global perspectives, and shared insights across its network of nearly 20,000 members who range from C-level executives to Managing Directors and Vice Presidents.

Chief co-founders, CEO Carolyn Childers and Chief Brand Officer Lindsay Kaplan (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2019 with a mission to change the face of leadership, Chief is now a $1.1 billion unicorn with senior executive members who collectively manage $750 billion of the economy. Today, 77% of Fortune 100 companies have Chief Members and the waitlist for membership is more than 60,000 women. Chief has members from over 8,500 organizations including Google, Unilever, Nike, Disney, Amazon, Cartier, Burberry, Netflix, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Toyota, and GSK.

Membership to Chief includes access to its private, vetted network where women share ideas, insights, and build meaningful connections with a network of peers. Chief's signature offering is Core, a curated peer group that meets monthly with an experienced executive coach. Chief Members are also invited to exclusive conversations with icons such as Amal Clooney, Indra Nooyi, Arianna Huffington, Michelle Obama, Diane von Furstenberg, Gloria Steinem, Sara Blakely, and Mindy Kaling, as well as workshops with renowned academics on topics influencing decisions among today's business leaders.

"We are thrilled to expand Chief into one of the most influential business markets in the world and in response to significant demand from U.K. women executives," said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder and CEO, Chief. "We're building a multifaceted support system for women who have reached senior leadership positions, want to go even further in their career, and help pave the way for those who will follow. Recognizing that many of today's business leaders need and value global perspectives, when we considered how we could evolve the Chief experience to make our community stronger and even more powerful, expanding to the U.K. was an obvious next step for us."

As part of its expansion, Chief will open its fifth flagship in London in January 2023. The London clubhouse, located in Bloomsbury, will facilitate local connection for members in the U.K. and support members on international business travel. Chief has additional flagships in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco.

"An executive's influence and experience extends far beyond geographic borders," said Lindsay Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Chief. "Women are underrepresented in executive leadership positions across the U.K., much like they are in most of the world. By expanding our network to the U.K., we're providing a stronger support system and fostering more connections for the thousands of powerful leaders in our community. Together, we will drive more women into power and keep them there."

Women executives in the U.K. can apply to join Chief now with membership beginning in January 2023. For more information, visit chief.com.

About Chief

Chief is a private network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Launched in 2019 by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, Chief's mission is to drive more women to the top and keep them there. Chief has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2021, and its diverse membership includes nearly 20,000 senior women executives. Learn more at chief.com.

