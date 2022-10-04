S4 Energy and ABB recently installed a hybrid battery-flywheel storage facility in the Netherlands. The project features a 10 MW battery system and a 3 MW flywheel system and can reportedly offer a levelized cost of storage ranging between €0.020 ($0.020)/kWh and €0.12/kWh.S4 Energy, a Netherlands-based flywheel technology, and Swiss conglomerate ABB recently switched on a storage project that combines battery and flywheels to help the Dutch grid maintain a stable frequency of 50 Hz. The facility is located in Heerhugowaard, in the province of North Holland. It features a 10 MW battery system ...

