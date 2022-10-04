iZafe Group: Two Municipalities Choose to Implement Dosell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 04, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that two municipalities in Sweden are choosing to implement Dosell now in October.

"We see an increased demand from municipalities that wish to implement Dosell, the period for implementation is short before the Christmas holiday starts, which means that we choose to start these two municipalities under our own auspices.

The municipalities will start with a low volume to find the right processes and routines to be able to introduce larger volumes of pharmaceutical robots. When the municipalities are to introduce several pharmaceutical robots, these will be handed over to our partners." Says Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group AB.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

