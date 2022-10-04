Dave Ramsay will direct Adludio's strategy, product roll-out and the transformation of its global offering, while Ian Liddicoat will lead on company's technology, analytics and insights capabilities

Adludio, the global advertising platform delivering premium quality campaigns on mobile, today announces two key, c-level appointments Dave Ramsay as Chief Product Officer and Ian Liddicoat as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Data Science. With global clients including Ford, Land Rover Jaguar, Estée Lauder, Nike, Adidas and Microsoft, Adludio is scaling its position as not only a market leader in AI-optimized campaigns, but also capable of delivering actionable insights for clients.

Ramsay will be responsible for the further integration and expansion of Adludio's automated platform. He joins from BT Digital, where he was Director of Product Innovation and Commercialisation, and was in charge of developing new services and insights. Previous to this role, Ramsay held positions at O2 Digital and Weve.

Commenting on his appointment, Ramsay said, "With current market changes and challenges on personal data usage and focus on the attention economy and creativity, Adludio has a unique opportunity to scale its offering and services. By leveraging Adludio's volumes of rich campaign engagement data, alongside its historical roots in market leading mobile interactive creative design, we can deliver best in class campaigns that help brands capture customer attention."

Meanwhile, Liddicoat will be leading development of Adludio's proprietary algorithms and the optimization of its world-beating marketing analytics. He joins Adludio from Publicis, where he was Global Head of Data Science and was responsible for its development and delivery of AI products.

Commenting on his appointment, Liddicoat said, "I am driven by technology, and for me, Adludio is in that unique position where it's sat at an intersection of brilliant creativity and sophisticated algorithms. At a time when access to first party data is shrinking, I look forward to embracing Adludio's AI technology and propelling it forward with a focus on high margin, high engagement campaigns."

Adludio's Co-Founder and CEO Paul Coggins commented, "The experience of Dave and Ian in leading product strategy and data transformation programmes to scale up businesses will be invaluable to Adludio. As we continue to align the business around the four pillars of creative, media, optimization and insights, their expertise will build our product and operational functions considerably. This in turn will help to cement Adludio as a leader in this new era of attention-driven mobile advertising."

ENDS

About Adludio

Adludio is an AI-driven technology company that delivers premium mobile advertising. As the primary means of consuming content, mobile needs to deliver interactive experiences to engage audiences, but the majority of mobile advertising remains static. Combining data-driven creativity, proprietary technology and automation with pioneering engagement metrics, Adludio delivers privacy-compliant mobile campaigns with engagement at its heart. With offices in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago Adludio is defining the next generation of mobile brand solutions in North America.

To find out more information, visit Adludio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005174/en/

Contacts:

Joe Campbell, Senior Account Executive, Bluestripe Group

Joe.campbell@bluestripegroup.co.uk

+44 (0)7384717481