Moore Nanotechnology Systems Opens Global Training and Process Development Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

SWANZEY, N.H., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Nanotechnology Systems ("Nanotech"), a leading global supplier of ultra-precision machining systems, announces the grand opening of their Global Training and Process Development Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Mark Boomgarden, President and CEO of Nanotech shared, "Nanotech is very excited to announce the grand opening of our Global Training and Process Development Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although the initial focus of this facility is to provide customer-specific training and industry-leading process development, it also provides Nanotech incremental production capacity to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market."

Nanotech purchased and recently completed the upfit of a 50,000 ft2 building located in the Northpark Corporate Park - Charlotte, NC.

Nanotech's core technology and employee base is in Swanzey, New Hampshire, and this foundation is fundamental to the products and services in which they provide. But as the organization continues to grow, Nanotech needed to find an ecosystem to help foster and accelerate this growth, and the Charlotte region allows Nanotech access to a world-class university, an international airport, and a city with the infrastructure to support a global footprint.

Robert Keynton, Dean of Engineering at UNC Charlotte added, "One of the advantages of having Nanotech expand their facilities here in Charlotte is that it strengthens our collaborations and our relationship, to include the hiring of our students." Keynton continued, "But it also enables them access to the cutting-edge research our faculty are doing and to incorporate that knowledge into their systems."

Nanotech continues to see significant growth as the requirements for optical systems become more and more complex and evolve from both real to virtual applications. The knowledge and process development required to support the manufacturing of these systems has also dramatically increased.

Scott Gerhart, Vice President Nanotech Sales and Service commented "Training and application support are fundamental to our product and service offerings, and in today's markets, are expected by our customers." Gerhart continued, "Because of this, our business depends on hiring the top talent available in the ultra-precision machining world. The students that are coming out of the Precision Manufacturing and Metrology Programs at UNC Charlotte are extremely well-prepared for the kind of roles we need to be successful at Nanotech."

Paul Vermette, Vice President of Engineering stated, "As our customer's continue to advance their in-house capabilities to meet the industry's demanding product requirements, Nanotech continues to stay 1 to 2 generations ahead of the curve." Vermette continued, "Our 5-year product & technology roadmap is built with customer input, which when combined with our internal investments, provides Nanotech the required strategic direction to achieve these goals."

This new Nanotech facility is located at 6510 Northpark Blvd in Charlotte - fifteen minutes from both Uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The facility was renovated in 2022, to include the buildout of Class 10k cleanrooms, sitting on 24-inches of concrete isolation pads, and temperature control to +/- 0.1 degrees C. Additionally, the facility was upgraded to include temperature controlled high-bay manufacturing space, and a state-of-the-art training complex to support customer engagement.

Moore Nanotechnology Systems (Nanotech) was founded in Keene, New Hampshire in 1997 as a stand-alone subsidiary of the Moore Tool Company. In 2010, the company relocated into a modern, purpose-built facility in Swanzey, New Hampshire and in 2020 opened a facility in Concord, North Carolina. For over 25 years, Nanotech has been a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of state-of-the-art ultra-precision machine tools and associated processes (single point diamond turning, micro-milling, micro-grinding and glass press molding) for the production of advanced optical components in consumer electronics, space, defense, aerospace, lighting, medical and automotive sectors. Moore Tool, founded in 1924 and located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has a long history in the precision and ultra-precision machine tool markets. Today, Moore Tool provides a complete line of high-performance CNC jig grinders, along with contract precision-manufacturing services certified to both ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D. Moore Nanotechnology Systems and Moore Tool are vertically integrated under the PMT Group.

Moore Nanotechnology Systems: www.nanotechsys.com

Moore Tool, Inc: www.mooretool.com

For further information, please contact: sales@nanotechsys.com