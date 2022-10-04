Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Dr. B Dental Solutions has announced a partnership with Affordable Dentures & Implants. Affordable Dentures & Implants, with almost 400 dental practices spread across 40 states, is the largest provider of dentures and dental implants in the world. As a result of the partnership, Dr. B Affordable Dentures Kits, with all six Dr. B. Dental Solutions, will be made available to all their patients.

Dr. B Dental Solutions has a complete range of products for people with dentures and oral appliances. They address the problems these people face on a daily basis including - difficulty eating, bad breath, dry mouth, sore spots and infections. The company's 6 products are the only denture care products developed by an award winning dentist, having earned multiple American Dental Association (ADA) Seals of Acceptance.

The current six products are:

The Adhesadent Denture Adhesive is zinc-free and has no artificial colors or flavors. It contains Advanced Copolymer B which provides extra retention, as well as Vitamins A, D, and E and Aloe Vera to help keep the mouth moist. It is the first denture adhesive to earn the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance.

The Liquid Crystal disinfectant soak cleanser is a professional strength, concentrated liquid. Unlike powders or tablets, Liquid Crystal always dissolves completely for optimal efficacy. In addition to removing odors, stains and debris, it is the only cleanser that eliminates Candida Albicans, Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, E. Coli and Actinomyces- the pathogens responsible for Thrush, Pneumonia, Stomatitis, Respiratory and Digestive Illnesses.

The most efficient use of Liquid Crystal is in the Dr. B UltraSonic cleaner. This creates powerful vibrating waves to mechanically remove biofilm, stains and plaque. It has 3 timer settings - 5, 10 and 15 minutes, and runs on both battery and USB. It is deep enough to accommodate both the top and bottom dentures simultaneously. The timer helps ensure dentures with soft liners will not be affected.

Cleanadent Paste, Cleanadent Wipes, and the Dr. B Denture & Mouth Toothbrush are all first-in-category products.

The Cleanadent Paste is the only paste to earn the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance for all dental prosthetics - partial, full & implant dentures, as well as the entire mouth. It cleans and moisturizes with vitamins A, D, and E, aloe vera, tea tree Oil and coconut oil. Cleanadent Wipes, with the same formulation and the only dental wipe approved by the ADA, are aimed to be convenient and can be used anywhere.

The Denture & Mouth Toothbrush has an ergonomic grip and a dual-sided head that adapts to the mouth and denture. The extra soft bristles are safe for implants, dentures, as well as the gums, cheeks, palate and tongue.

Dr. Lorin Berland, Founder of Dr. B Dental Solutions concluded, "I come from a family of denture wearers and started my dental career as a denture technician. I developed these products over 20 years by listening to my patients. The response has been fantastic. This partnership with Affordable Dentures & Implants attests to the superior quality of all of our products."

About Dr. B Dental Solutions

Dr. B Dental Solutions has a complete range of products for people with dentures and oral appliances to address the problems they face on a daily basis- difficulty eating, bad breath, dry mouth , sore spots and infections. Developed by an award winning dentist, it is the only Denture Care System to earn multiple American Dental Association (ADA) Seals of Acceptance. Dr. Lorin Berland is an internationally acclaimed cosmetic dentist with 52 years of experience.

