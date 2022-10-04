Panasonic's new heat pump can supply domestic hot water, heating and cooling from a single, integrated unit. It can also synchronize with the Japanese company's PV panels and its CZ-NS4P technology printed circuit board technology, while also ensuring smart-grid compatibility.Panasonic has announced plans to launch three new versions of its air-to-water (A2W) Aquarea heat pumps, which use R290 natural refrigerant, in Europe in May 2023. "Panasonic began sales in Europe in 2008 of its A2W Aquarea, developed based on energy-saving technology refined with its Eco Cute and air conditioners," the ...

