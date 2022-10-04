SusGlobal Energy Corp. CEO Discusses First Carbon Credit Sales in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. ("SCV") today announces the availability of a new interview with Marc Hazout, CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB:SNRG) ("the Company"), to discuss the Company's milestone achievement in generating revenues from its carbon credits monetization initiative.

As Leaders in the Circular Economy ®, SusGlobal is focused on reducing greenhouse gases and diverting organic waste streams from landfills, processing them into regenerative products such as fertilizer. As reported in September, the Company's SusGlobal Belleville subsidiary has generated roughly 105,000 Verified Emission Reductions and Removals (VERRs) and recently sold its first carbon credits, adding to SusGlobal a third revenue stream.

The sales will be reflected in SusGlobal's upcoming third-quarter earnings Hazout tells SCV's Stuart Smith, and the Company anticipates repeating this financial milestone annually. He also notes additional near-term corporate objectives, including uplisting to the NASDAQ and advancing its Hamilton processing facility to achieve a similar revenue pattern.

"It is very exciting times at the Company, and I think the market reflects that," Hazout says. "I think we're seeing the valuation continue to increase incrementally … We have the capacity to increase the amount of tonnage that we're processing and therefore it will reflect in an increase of carbon credits, we're able to generate more VERRs. When Hamilton is online in 2023, we'll register that facility to do the same thing and repeat it. We now have the expertise to do that."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/october-interview-susglobal-snrg/.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an industrial, environmental and agricultural biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://SusGlobalEnergy.com

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

