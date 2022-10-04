Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Announces New and Expanded Subscription Offerings Through Company-Owned Inspection Portals

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving trains and trucks, today announced an expanded business plan to build, own, and operate railcar inspection portals ("Subscription RIPs") at strategic locations within the North American rail network.

Following the close of a capital raise currently underway, Duos will initiate procurement for equipment & components and commence manufacturing of the first two Duos-owned Subscription RIPs. The Subscription RIPs will be 100% owned and operated by Duos supplying near real-time machine vision-based data and artificial intelligence-based detections to railcar owners who subscribe to these enhanced services. Duos currently has 11 RIPs in operation and expects to have 15 RIPs installed by the end of Q1, 2023 in support of current Class 1 and transit customers. Duos is targeting to install up to five additional Subscription RIPs during the second half of FY2023 finishing the year with a total of 20 RIPs in operation.

"After successfully executing on our strategic plan over the past two years, we will now expand our RIP footprint with emphasis on providing our cutting-edge machine vision and AI data analysis to a larger customer base of Class 1, Short Line, Transit, and railcar owners and operators who will greatly benefit in terms of safety and efficiency," said Duos CEO Chuck Ferry. "Through this new subscription model, we expect to support a broader customer base utilizing a full array of perspectives and AI detections."

"We are in active discussions with a number of railcar owners who have expressed a strong interest in the concept. We look forward to offering this expanded range of services to further improve safety, reliability, and efficiency to the North American rail market."

Earlier today, the Company reaffirmed its annual revenue guidance of $16.5 to $18.0 million. Duos will focus further resources to support expansion of these high-value services to hundreds of rail companies and railcar owners.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, installs, and operates intelligent vision-based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that improves safety, streamlines operations, and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

