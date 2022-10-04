Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting Announces Appointment of Markus Puhlmann, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Puhlmann has over 20 years of oncology drug development experience and has spearheaded the global development and approval of multiple cancer drugs

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Markus Puhlmann, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"Markus joins Viewpoint with an impressive track record of building and leading successful oncology programs," said Thijs Spoor, CEO of Viewpoint Molecular Targeting. "His broad, global experience across many tumor types at all stages of clinical development make him the ideal candidate to join Viewpoint as CMO. I am thrilled to have Markus on our management team and look forward to working together."

Dr Puhlmann has 20 years of experience in oncology drug development in solid and liquid tumor indications. Before joining Viewpoint, he was the CD30 Franchise Head of Global Clinical Development, Seagen. Prior to his time at Seagen, Dr. Puhlmann's work as Section Head at Merck & Co led to many successful regulatory filings for pembrolizumab in various indications for urothelial carcinoma, RCC and cervical cancer. Earlier in his career, he held various positions with increasing responsibilities in clinical development and medical affairs at Schering Plough, Bayer and Amgen. Dr. Puhlmann began his career as an academic physician in Germany, the UK and in the US at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Dr. Puhlmann commented, "The opportunity to lead the development of Viewpoint's pipeline programs is extremely exciting for me as a cancer drug developer. I think the application of targeted alpha-particle therapy will have a profound impact on the treatment of oncology patients."

About Viewpoint Molecular Targeting

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes the isotope lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.viewpointmt.com.

Viewpoint previously announced on September 29, 2022 that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Isoray, Inc. or Isoray (NYSE AMERICAN:ISR ("Isoray")), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy. Additional details regarding the contemplated merger along with the merger agreement can be found in Isoray's current report on Form 8-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2022. The consummation of the merger is subject to approval by the shareholders of both Isoray and Viewpoint along with other customary closing conditions.

