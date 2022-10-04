Modern Pro Solutions Founder, Bobby Tetsch, is Finalist for 2022 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / The Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at Cal State San revealed that Bobby Tetsch, Founder & CEO, Modern Pro Solutions, (OTC PINK:HVCW) an energy company that is changing the way homeowners power their homes, was selected as a finalist, from a pool of over 200 nominees, for the 2022 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards in the Distribution/Wholesale category.

Bobby Tetsch and 27 other finalists, will compete for the Spirit of the Entrepreneur award in seven different categories at the 20th annual black-tie gala on November 17th at the Riverside Convention Center in Riverside where the winners will be announced.

In 2003, the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) at California State University San Bernardino, founded the annual Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards Program in the Inland Empire. Now in its 18th year, the awards reflect their passionate belief that the Inland Empire community should honor and reward the entrepreneurial men and women who innovate, take risks, and build businesses that contribute significantly to the local economy. Since that time, they have honored hundreds of entrepreneurs as finalists and bestowed the coveted Spirit Award to over 200 entrepreneurs and are proud to celebrate the entrepreneurial success stories that drive the local economy and serve as roles models for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"Serving as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs is part of my mission," says Bobby Tetsch, Founder & CEO, Modern Pro Solutions who founded the company in 2016. "As a self-taught entrepreneur, I am intent on pioneering the integrated home services sector, and am deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist for this prestigious award."

In August 2022, Inc. revealed that Modern Pro Solutions was ranked No. 87 overall on its annual Inc. 5000 list, No. 13 in California and No. 5 in the Energy sector, in the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America with a stratospheric three-year revenue growth rate of 4,906%.

Bobby Tetsch founded Modern Pro Solutions (formerly Pacific Energy Network) to leverage his nearly 20 years of field and managerial experience in all aspects of home and business services, maintenance, and owner support.

Since starting Modern Pro Solutions, a full-service residential and commercial rooftop solar energy company, Mr. Tetsch has led an ambitious vertical integration. In 2021, Modern Pro Solutions expanded its footprint from residential solar and structured a parent company that manages subsidiary roofing, solar, HVAC, smart home, business consulting, distribution, and business financing.

Born into an Army family that helped instill the virtues of hard work, discipline, accountability, and leadership, Mr. Tetsch is intent on pioneering the integrated home services industry. His plans include expansion of MPS's territory and partnerships, and authorized dealer relationships, getting listed on the NASDAQ exchange, and scaling the company's manufacturing and distribution capabilities to combat supply chain inconsistencies. Mr. Tetsch is also intent on adding a range of services such as integrating and mobilizing building data collected from internet-of-things-connected devices, building inspections, maintenance consulting, and control and monitoring software, green mortgages and bringing consumer financing in house.

Media contact:

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom, Inc.

212.532.2208; nancyt@vorticom.com

Investor relations contact:

Thomas E. Nelson, Ten Associates

(480) 326-857, tenassociates33@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

SOURCE: Modern Pro Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718661/Modern-Pro-Solutions-Founder-Bobby-Tetsch-is-Finalist-for-2022-Spirit-of-the-Entrepreneur-Awards