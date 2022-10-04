Highmark Interactive Inc.: Highmark Interactive Reports New Partnership with Greater Toronto Area Hospital Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) ("Highmark"), a global leader in digital health technologies, announces a business update for recent developments and key business milestones.

The THINK AHEAD Pathways Program ("TAPP") went live at a Greater Toronto Hospital on July 20, 2022 . Highmark has already started to receive referrals daily since inception with patients subsequently being referred to our proprietary Highmark Partners Network ("HPN"). CEO Sanjeev Sharma notes, "We are excited to see the adoption and service being provided by the TAPP program. We believe our innovative approach is providing unprecedented support for concussion and neurological care to medical practitioners in our communities." Highmark is announcing that we are currently onboarding 5 additional hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area to the TAPP program, bringing the total hospitals to date to 6. Highmark will have all 6 total locations live by mid-October and expects 8 total locations November 30, 2022. By the end of November, Highmark will have integrated the two of the top five largest hospital groups in Ontario. Highmark is increasing its patient network with hospital groups which is leading to interest from strategic partners for our proprietary network of care practitioners to assist patients. We will provide material updates as they arise for partnership groups as those contracts are finalized.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes. In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics. Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together. The technology is used in more than 350 health organizations globally. By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

