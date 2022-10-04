Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Unveils New Advanced Lightweight Demining Ensemble

New Ultra Rugged and Lightweight Kit Made in the USA Addresses the Increase in Global Demand for Humanitarian Demining Missions

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its ballistics protection unit, Safe Pro USA LLC has introduced its latest evolution in anti-fragmentation and blast protection, a new lightweight demining ensemble designed to address the rapidly growing need for humanitarian demining missions.

The rugged new light weight demining ensemble complies with NATO STANAG standards and incorporates advanced materials into a complete, head-to-toe system designed to provide maximum protection and mobility for both male and female personnel. Made in the United States, the new ensemble is currently in production with general customer availability starting in Q4 2022.

Safe Pro Group's New Lightweight Demining Ensemble (Photo Credit: Pacific Rim Services, LLC.)

"Safe Pro has over a decade of experience in the field working with NGOs in support of the men and women conducting humanitarian demining missions. Building upon this proven, unmatched expertise, our team set out to design a complete solution tailor-made for the growing market need for a dependable, high-performance blast and fragmentation protection solution. Based upon initial feedback collected by several customers and partners, we are confident that the features and capabilities of our new ensemble has the potential to significantly improve the effectiveness and safety of the brave men and women conducting demining operations and we are looking forward to supporting all those addressing the threats posed by unexploded ordnance," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

Safe Pro's new lightweight ensemble was created to meet the rapidly growing requirement for high performance protective gear for global humanitarian demining missions such as those currently being conducted in over 60 countries. Additionally, according to estimates, the unprecedented situation in Ukraine could represent the greatest humanitarian demining effort conducted since WWII. Built on Safe Pro's field-proven expertise in supporting Explosive Ordinance Disposal ("EOD") and Unexploded Ordinance ("UXO") missions conducted by international NGOs and military customers, the new ensemble was specifically designed to address the needs of current and future humanitarian efforts and the men and women in the field. Key features of the ensemble include:

Full Body Fragmentation and Blast Protection Meeting NATO STANAG Standards for both men and women

Includes fragmentation and blast resistant helmet+ visor, vest, pants and shin guard

Rapid adjustment and closures for secure fit and maximum freedom of movement

Integrated armor carrier receivers for added protection

As part of the design and development process, Safe Pro consulted with third party experts for a thorough technical and ergonomic assessment and evaluation. The assessment was done utilizing the same ergonomic criteria for personal protective equipment for humanitarian demining developed by the International Test and Evaluation Program under European Committee for Standardization (CEN) Workshop Agreement 15756:2007. Results of the assessment concluded that Safe Pro's ensemble was "easy to assemble, don and work in and comfortable after many hours of use and movement in hot and humid environments." Combined with previous ballistics and blast testing that the equipment has undergone, the ensemble was judged to be "of excellent quality and utility in any climate and provides protection to deminers from the effects of antipersonnel landmines in accordance with international standards." The full evaluation report is available upon request.

To view a product video on the lightweight demining ensemble, please click here. For information on the Company's other ballistic and blast/fragment resistant products, please visit the Company's ballistics website here.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, please visit www.safeprogroup.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. was formed by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and commercial sectors to assess and help Government and Enterprise clients respond to disruptive new technologies and new threats. Safe Pro Group, through its portfolio of safety and security companies is currently serving the needs of domestic and international organizations in the Commercial, Military, Law Enforcement and Humanitarian sectors. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718691/Safe-Pro-Group-Unveils-New-Advanced-Lightweight-Demining-Ensemble