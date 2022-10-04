RISETechnology will be showcased at the World's Leading Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines, Construction Vehicles, and Construction Equipment

RISERobotics, a high-growth industrial technology company, will be showcasing RISETechnology at bauma. The show, which typically has more than 3,500 exhibitors from 62 countries and nearly 630,000 visitors from 217 countries or more, is the world's leading trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles, and construction equipment. RISETechnology will be showcased in a live demonstration in hall A3 at booth 130. The event will take place in Munich, Germany, from October 24th through October 30th.

Advanced RISETechnology is the intersection of hydraulic performance and linear actuator efficiency. RISERobotics' first commercial product is a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic systems. It helps support the battery-electrification of industrial equipment by delivering hydraulic-system-or-better performance at levels of efficiency previously available via some linear actuators. RISETechnology delivers superior precision, speed, and weight and uses up to 90% less energy than hydraulic systems. RISETechnology is a more cost effective, durable system compared to other electromechanical actuators and provides longer stroke and higher speed. This extraordinary efficiency makes the electrification of heavy machinery practical and was first showcased last year in the Anthony Liftgates ReGEN RailTrac liftgate application.

For a full comparison of RISETechnology to hydraulic systems and linear actuators, please see the RISECylinder Competitive Technology Landscape.

At bauma, RISE is actively looking for partners in the areas of scissor lifts, garbage trucks, material handling, mining equipment, and more, with a common goal of making zero-emissions construction and industrial machines.

RISERobotics zero emission machines incorporate the patented RISECylinder (US Patent 11255416, and worldwide patent WO2019051407), a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic systems for heavy equipment and machinery that addresses the battery-electrification problems inherent in hydraulic systems by delivering hydraulic-like forces at unprecedented efficiency, precision, speed, and weight. RISECylinder uses up to 90% less energy than hydraulic systems.

Founded in 2011 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduates and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), RISERobotics is a high-growth technology company backed by The Engine, a Tough Tech venture capital fund built by MIT, Greentown Labs, and Techstars.

About RISERobotics

RISERobotics is leading the way to Zero Emission heavy machinery by providing the world's most efficient and productive alternative to hydraulics. Designed for medium and heavy-duty applications, RISETechnology provides fuel, emissions, and sound reductions, improves productivity, and extends machine life. Learn more at: https://www.riserobotics.com/

About bauma

Bauma, held every three years, is the world's leading trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, construction vehicles, and construction equipment. Bringing together more than 3,500 exhibitors from 62 countries and nearly 630,000 visitors from 217 countries, bauma is the world's most important meeting point for the construction machinery, building material machine, and mining machine industry. Bauma takes place in Munich, Germany, from October 24th through 30th, 2022.

