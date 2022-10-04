MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel cancels treasury shares

DJ NORNICKEL CANCELS TREASURY SHARES

October 4, 2022 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the 791,227 ordinary shares, which had been bought back from shareholders in June 2021, were cancelled yesterday.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

