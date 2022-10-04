Polkadot Invites Developers to Lisbon to Explore New Avenues for its Multichain Tech

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Sub0 , the Polkadot developer conference, is welcoming new builders to explore the latest technology provided by the popular proof-of-stake network that is also one of the greenest Web3 ecosystems available

It is all about learning what building on Polkadot actually entails - this includes exploring interoperability where blockchains work together to solve real-world problems and provide lasting use cases.

Sub0 2022 will take place at the LX Factory, Lisbon on November 28th and 29th - with applications now open for anyone interested in attending this in-person event. Existing builders in the Polkadot ecosystem are also encouraged to apply.

The last two highly-successful editions of sub0 had to be held virtually, so the community is particularly excited to welcome attendees in-person to the Portuguese capital later this fall.

The agenda for sub0 2022 is now live, and features more than 50 speakers from across the global Polkadot developer ecosystem.

Two distinct tracks at sub0 2022 will cater for an even wider audience. The starters' track is dedicated to introducing the mechanics of the Polkadot ecosystem to those who are new and curious, whereas the builders' track dives deeper into the tech and brings developers together to discuss topics, while building and conceptualizing future projects.

Interactivity and hands-on participation is a huge part of the sub0 program. A packed agenda of breakout sessions and developer workshops feature alongside panel discussions and fireside chats. Community-organized side events will also be running on both days.

Following the success of Polkadot Decoded in June, aimed at a wider audience that included developers, Web3 enthusiasts and thought-leaders, the community will again welcome the ever-growing parachain teams to hear more about their journey from the developer POV.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet these influential builders within the Substrate community and discover how they too can become a part of the Polkadot ecosystem.

With many of the parachains and other Polkadot projects actively recruiting, sub0 is the ideal place for developers looking to launch or expand their Web3 careers.

Core Polkadot developers and team members will be present to host sessions, answer questions, and talk about Polkadot's roadmap.

Sub0 is open to all skill levels?, ranging from developers already building with the Substrate SDK, to those who are curious about how the ecosystem works. The intention behind sub0 is to create the ideal knowledge-sharing environment for accelerating the evolution of Web3.

Those interested in attending sub0 in Lisbon on November 28-29th are encouraged to apply for a ticket before October 12th. Successful applicants will be contacted before the end of October.

About Polkadot

Polkadot provides the technical advances necessary to make blockchain technology practical, accessible, scalable, interoperable, and future-proof, removing limitations and barriers to entry, and thereby fuelling innovation, growing the decentralized technology space, and bringing the Web3 vision to life.

About Web3 Foundation

Web3 Foundation funds research and development teams building the technology stack of the decentralized web. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation's flagship project. For more information, visit web3.foundation

