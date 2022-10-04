Jenbacher Type 3F engine demonstrates significant improvements in efficiency, emissions reduction, and ease of maintenance

Jenbacher Type 3F engine has completed its startup-phase with more than 130,000 accumulated operating hours

New generation Jenbacher 3F is offered with a "Ready for H 2 " option

INNIO announced today that it has launched its next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine. This forms part of INNIO's commitment to empower the transition to net zero with flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services. The new and improved Jenbacher Type 3F engine offers customers proven robustness and reliability while delivering up to two percentage points of efficiency boost, the engine line's highest efficiency ever. In addition to delivering efficiency as high as 43.3% when operating on pipeline gas, the Type 3F engine is optimized for reduced total hydrocarbon (THC) emissions, future-proofed fuel flexibility, and enhanced serviceability. Moreover, the latest 3F technology is offered with a "Ready for H2" option and retrofittable for most of the installed Type 3 fleet.

INNIO's next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine has the line's highest efficiency ever, and its fuel flexibility will allow it to run on hydrogen once the fuel becomes more readily available. (Photo: Business Wire)

"INNIO's innovative engine technology is engineered to help drive industries and communities to net zero power generation. INNIO's hydrogen-ready Jenbacher 3F technology is the latest energy solution committed to a climate-neutral, greener and more secure energy future," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO.

"We have been working with the Jenbacher Type 3 engines for over twenty years. Given our positive experience with the upgrade of the first engine to the new Jenbacher 3F generation model in 2020, it was an easy decision for us to implement this current upgrade. Thanks to the improved fuel usage of the Jenbacher 3F generation engine, we have been able to both increase our profitability and to reduce our environmental footprint," commented Thomas Roth, head of power and engineering at Dominikust-Ringeisen-Werk and operator of one of the field test plants.

Building on the Jenbacher Type 3 more than 35 years of experience, more than 11,000 engines worldwide, and more than 130,000 operating hours, the new generation of the Jenbacher Type 3 brings numerous advantages to customers such as:

Future-proof fuel flexibility with a "Ready for Hydrogen" option that facilitates a transition from traditional fuels today to H2 operation in the future, once H2 becomes readily available

of up to two percentage points improved fuel usage Lower THC emissions and greater efficiency lead to a smaller environmental footprint

and greater efficiency lead to a smaller environmental footprint Reduced oil cost that reduces consumption while providing longer lube oil lifetime and lower engine oil life-cycle costs

that reduces consumption while providing longer lube oil lifetime and lower engine oil life-cycle costs Convenient upgrade for currently installed engines, ideally applied during minor/major overhaul

The Jenbacher Type 3F is available for applications in 50 Hz countries and will be available in 60 Hz countries in 2024.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.

INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 3,500 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 54,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 80 countries.

INNIO's ESG Risk Rating places it number one of more than 500 worldwide companies in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics.

