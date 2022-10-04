Rendezvous, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Triton & West the international asset management company have announced their plans to expand their operations into Singapore.

During a press conference, CEO of Triton & West David Barnard stated, "We now live in a globalized world (…) I can live in Europe and do business is Asia, I can live in Asia and do business in the United States. Therefore, our objective with the expansion is to ensure that we are located in the most strategic locations which will provide value for our clients. One of the benefits for having an office in Singapore will be the local pool of talent that we can hire from. We are only as good as the people we hire and here at Triton & West we only hire the best, so that we can keep raising the bar on expectations."

Triton & West is an international asset management company with their headquarters in Barbados. They have been a global leader in offshore financial services since inception in 2017, providing solutions to individuals, trustees, corporations and governments. Triton & West have shown investors a 26.4% annual rate of return on their most conservative North American Equities Portfolio.

