New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today announces preliminary results from its Myeloma Cancer Trial, NUTRIVENTION clinical trial (NCT04920084), that were presented at the 19th International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting, showing the Company as a potential intervention in empowering patients with diet-related chronic conditions.

"We're very pleased to share these preliminary results. Nearly half the population in the United States suffers from a chronic condition like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and certain forms of cancer," said Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, the founder and CEO of Plantable. "The interim results show feasibility that Plantable is a turnkey solution that reduces the metabolic markers associated with obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It empowers physicians, employers, and consumers to address the root issue of changing dietary behavior with its one-stop platform that combines personalized expert coaching, education, and optimal nutrition designed to reset health. We look forward to the final results and how it will show that Plantable can be used as a dietary prescription to empower people to restore their metabolic health and enjoy a better quality of life."

The Myeloma Cancer Trial led by Urvi A. Shah, M.D., a Hematologist/Oncologist and Physician Scientist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), sets out to study the feasibility of the Plantable intervention in overweight and obese patients with Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance (MGUS) and Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM) and its impact on disease markers.

Preliminary Interim Results at 12 weeks

Metabolic markers showed improvement across all studied markers:

- BMI median 7% reduction (with weight loss > 5% being considered clinically meaningful)

- Reduction in LDL

- Reduction in blood sugar (HgbA1c), insulin and insulin-like growth factor-1.

- Reduction in inflammatory markers

- Positive improvement in the microbiome

Obesity, inflammation, and increased insulin levels are known risk factors for plasma cell disorders. Furthermore, there was an increase in stool butyrate levels. Butyrate has anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties and prior studies have shown that increased relative abundance of stool butyrate producers is associated with improved outcomes in plasma cell disorders. Markers, known to be associated with progression of precursor disorders to multiple myeloma, improved. Additionally, patients saw improvement in their metabolic disorders, including obesity and diabetes.

The interim results suggest feasibility of the Plantable intervention, as measured by adherence and weight loss.

Dr. Shah presented these preliminary results on the feasibility at 12 weeks for the first 16 enrolled patients. Of the 16 patients, 2 patients withdrew from the study before the end of the 12-week period. On the study, adherence to a whole unprocessed plant-based diet increased from median 15% (baseline) to median 90% over 12 weeks. Data collected in the trial includes dietary intervention adherence, changes in body mass index (BMI), insulin, markers of inflammation and stool microbiome composition and stool short chain fatty acids.

The final results of the clinical trial are expected to be available in 2023, establishing Plantable as a clinically-proven leader in the Food is Medicine movement, and working towards the goal of being an intervention that is prescribed by doctors, supported by employers and payers, and leveraged by consumers for better health.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits.

