Dietary Fibers Market to Hit $14.93 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach USD 14.93 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for the dietary fibers is anticipated to be driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding health, wellness and nutrition, a shift from the pharmaceutical to nutraceuticals products, and rising demand for the food products enriched with the fibers, among consumers.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Soluble fibers led the market in terms of revenue, owing to some of the major advantages of soluble fibers, which includes reduction of cholesterol levels and keeping blood sugar levels normal.

Food and beverages application segment is expected to be the fastest growing application with a CAGR of 9.6%. This can be attributed to the growing trend of consuming healthy and functional food products among consumers.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional segment in terms of revenue with a share of 39.0% and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The market players have been undertaking mergers and acquisitions as well as capacity expansions to improve their technical expertise and to enable them to offer enhanced products to the consumers.

Read 200-page full market research report for more Insights, "Dietary Fibers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains), By Type (Soluble, Insoluble), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030"

Dietary Fibers Market Growth & Trends

Rise in customer preference for the natural products is a major factor that influences the market growth. Awareness and rising concerns regarding preventive healthcare and the effectiveness of the dietary fibers on overall health are the factors driving the market growth. Demand for the foods with dietary fibers has risen owing to an increase in the consumption of functional foods, which has the potential to enhance health as well as provide basic nutrition which will positively impact the market growth in coming years.

Recent development in manufacturing technologies has led to the emergence of microwave, ultrasound, and high-pressure processing to derive a higher yield of dietary fibers while maintaining their functionality. These processes significantly reduce the time and required temperature, which concurrently leads to reducing the energy consumption during processing. The advent of green technologies is expected to boost the market growth.

Consumers are gradually becoming interested in consuming probiotics to improve gut health, which is boosting focus on the consumption of probiotic-induced functional beverages. This is expected to increase demand for dietary fibers. Beverage manufacturers, on the other hand, are increasingly focusing on new product development and the use of probiotics in dairy, grain-based products, dairy alternatives, fermented beverages, fruit and vegetable-based products, and ready-to-eat snacks and drinks. This is also expected to drive the dietary fibers market during the forecast period.

Technological developments in various fields of end-use manufacturing industries, as well as increased usage of the dietary fibers among various industries, are fueling dietary fiber demand growth. Besides, the continued trend of plant-based diets in countries such as Italy, China, the UK, and the U.S. is also expected to drive market demand for dietary fibers in the food & beverages industry.

Europe is witnessing an increased demand for the dietary fibers owing to rising health consciousness, diet consciousness, introduction of the advanced technologies, growing disposable income, and expanding middle-class population. Furthermore, in Europe, the bakery industry has been significantly contributing to demand for the dietary fibers owing to the increasing popularity of natural and healthy bakery products, containing dietary fibers.

Dietary Fibers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dietary fibers market based on the raw material, type, application, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Insoluble

Cellulose



Hemicellulose



Chitin & Chitosan



Lignin



Oat Bran



Wheat Fiber



Others

Soluble

Inulin



Pectin



Beta-Glucan



Corn Fibers



Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa

Some of the major companies in Global Dietary Fibers Market include

BENEO

Lonza

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Batory Foods

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Freres

PURIS

Tate & Lyle

Emsland Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

The Green Labs LLC

Nexira

Far best Brands

J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG

Taiyo International

AGT Food and Ingredients

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market - The global probiotics dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. the growing demand for solutions over concerns related to digestive health is expected to augment the market growth. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are a few of the symptoms observed in COVID-19 patients. Studies on using probiotics against coronavirus infection have been carried out since the disease outbreak in 2020.

The global probiotics dietary supplements market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. the growing demand for solutions over concerns related to digestive health is expected to augment the market growth. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are a few of the symptoms observed in COVID-19 patients. Studies on using probiotics against coronavirus infection have been carried out since the disease outbreak in 2020. Dietary Supplements Market - The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 327.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period.

- The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period. Digestive Health Products Market - The global digestive health products market size is expected to reach USD 89.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Rising geriatric population, increasing healthcare costs, changing lifestyle, and innovation in formulations of digestive health products are primary factors that have contributed towards market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dietary-fibers-market-to-hit-14-93-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301640031.html