Germany's newly installed PV capacity hit 4.8 GW in the first eight months of this year, from just 3.6 GW in the same period of 2021.From pv magazine Germany Germany added 640 MW of new PV capacity in August, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 434.5 MW in August 2021 and 535 MW in July. In the first eight months of 2021, developers connected 4.8 GW of solar to the grid, compared to 3.6 GW in the same period a year earlier. The country's cumulative solar capacity surpassed 60.5 GW at the end of August. About 516 MW of the monthly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...