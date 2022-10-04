Developed by Long-Time Cannabis Veterans

Joplin, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - Green South Cannabis announces the launch of their newest brand, Wavelength Extracts, with a suite of high quality vape cartridges. Green South is currently known for its flower and edibles brands, In The Flow and Yum-eez. The addition of Wavelength provides a high-potency, low-cost vape option for buyers.





New Vape Brand, Wavelength, Launches in Missouri Cannabis Market



Wavelength's Amplitude cartridges are available in 6 strains across all dominances. Options include sativa-dominant Tropicana Cookies and Strawberry Cough, indica-dominant Northern Lights and Purple Punch, and hybrid GSC and Mimosa. The extract is expertly derived from cannabis terpenes, cannabis, and botanical terpenes which give patients a rich flavor and high potency.

Co-owner Chris McElvany is a research, agricultural, and patent-holding cannabis entrepreneur whose career spans decades. He has co-founded several of the best-selling cannabis brands while also having co-developed more than 17 cannabis extraction and manufacturing labs. McElvany brings unparalleled experience in extraction, refining, and flavor sciences, as well as insight into the complexities of the cannabis business. Partnered with McElvany, co-owner Mike Eckles has perfected the extraction process throughout his career of building and launching over 27 products and is an industry leader in branded cannabis goods. Together, McElvany and Eckles give Wavelength a solid foundation of expertise from seed-to-sale.

"We're confident in these cartridges and excited to bring them to the Missouri market," said Eckles. "We believe the quality alone is enough to make a big impression on buyers and their patients."

Wavelength cartridges are now available for order on LeafLink or through a Green South Account Executive. Missouri patients can expect to see Wavelength cartridges hit stores this week.

ABOUT GREEN SOUTH:

Founded in 2021, Green South Cannabis is a premier cultivator, developing products for top cannabis brands In The Flow, Yum-eez, and Wavelength Extracts. Their mission is to grow and develop high-quality products at a great price. You can find Green South products at dispensaries across Missouri.

