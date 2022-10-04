Results show a significant increase in effectiveness of NurExone's therapeutic compounds in inhibition of PTEN expression

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (the "Company" or "NurExone"), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy ("ExoTherapy") for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, announced today results from a controlled survey in the Company's lab showing the effectiveness of the Company's proprietary small interfering RNA (siRNA) in inhibiting the expression of the phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN). Inhibition of PTEN promotes axon regeneration and neural repair[1], key elements for healing after a traumatic spinal cord injury.

Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3274/139439_0f1fe45fb4dd4adf_001full.jpg

Figure 1: qPCR analysis of PTEN in HEK 293 cells 72 hours post-transfection with siRNA molecules (10 nM).

POC siRNA (n=5), is a sequence commercially purchased that contains a loading moiety that was used in POC experiments of the ExoTherapy (Guo et al., 2019).

NUR001, NUR002, and NUR003 are proprietary siRNA sequences of NurExone with different chemical modifications and moieties. They significantly reduce PTEN gene expression at the RNA level (n=4).

NTC- No template control. Negative control

**** Significance was determined by one-way ANOVA (p<0.0001)

*** Significance was determined by one-way ANOVA (p<0.001)

A survey of multiple samples of siRNA from various sources with different chemical compositions (Fig. 1) was carried out in 2 separate experiments in the Company's labs to assess the effect of the siRNA on inhibition of PTEN in a cell culture (HEK 293). The survey results indicated that transfection of the cells with the Company's proprietary siRNA sequences achieved statistically significant PTEN inhibition in RNA (Fig. 1) and protein level compared to a commercial siRNA sequence that was used in the academic pre-clinical proof of concept (POC) studies on animals.

"Our proprietary siRNA sequences were shown to achieve knock-down of the relative expression of PTEN to a level of only 20-29% compared to the untreated negative control (cells only) and compared to 66% with a commercial sequence," said Dr. Lyora Aharonov, Director of Research and Development at NurExone. "This indicates that our proprietary siRNA caused an absolute reduction in PTEN expression of 80% and, moreover, was 2x as effective in PTEN inhibition than the commercial sequence that was used in the landmark pre-clinical study of ExoTherapy in which motor function was restored to rats."

The Company's proprietary siRNA sequences (NUR001, NUR002, and NUR003) were developed by NurExone's expert team of biologists and chemists as therapeutic "cargo" to be carried by exosomes to inflamed tissues to promote a healing environment. The compositions and the chemical modifications of these particular sequences are among more than 20 siRNA sequences that inhibit PTEN, described in a provisional patent filed in May 2022, as part of the Company's expanded IP assets.

For traumatic spinal cord injury patients, NurExone's ExoTherapy uses proprietary exosomes as biologically-guided nanocarriers to deliver specialized siRNA therapeutic compounds to target areas. The delivered molecules promote an environment that induces a healing process at the target location.

Lior Shaltiel, CEO of Nurexone, added, "Congratulations to our talented Research and Development team for successfully achieving effective siRNA sequences that are expected to serve as part of our ExoTherapy treatment for a market of thousands of patients who suffer traumatic spinal cord injuries each year[2]. Developing effective therapeutic compounds is a core technological building block for us, and I am very pleased to note this advance."

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company that is developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. NurExone is translating the treatment to humans, and the company holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

