DigiMax Global Inc.: Spetz Launches Pre-Registration for US Service Providers as DigiMax Creates U.S. Subsidiary for Spetz USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has incorporated a wholly-owned Delaware-based subsidiary, Spetz Inc. ("Spetz US"). Spetz US will seek to develop partnerships and take necessary steps to scale prior to officially launching, including attracting early service provider registrations. The entity will own and manage operations throughout the US and will launch on a regional basis within the country.

Spetz US will leverage Spetz's international software platforms to replicate Spetz's existing business strategy which it has carried out in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The incorporation of separate entities for each of Spetz's international subsidiaries helps satisfy the regulatory requirements of each respective market.

Yossi Nevo, the Chief Operating Officer of DigiMax, commented, "The Spetz team has taken all necessary steps to prepare Spetz for its US launch in the United States. By entering the largest marketplace for service jobs, Spetz begins a new and exciting chapter in its expansion."

DigiMax and Spetz would like to invite US-based service providers to join the Spetz platform prior to the official launch. Registration for the Spetz platform for those interested individuals or companies will commence October 15, 2022, at www.spetz.app/us. Spetz will be offering valuable early-adopter incentives for those who register on its US platform in advance. Spetz is seeking to register home services providers, home improvement and repair providers, healthcare providers, legal services providers, accounting/bookkeeping service providers, and automotive services.

About DigiMax

DigiMax Global is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced technological solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The company's vision is to create unique technology solutions to better enhance the decision-making capacity of organizations and people around the world.

In August 2022, DigiMax acquired Spetz Tech Ltd. ("Spetz"), a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in Q4 2022. Spetz's management and advisory team has significant experience in the service provider industry and in artificial intelligence applications.

Contact:

Chris Carl?????

President & CEO

ccarl@digimax-global.com???

416-312-9698?????

Daniel Mogil

????Investor Relations Manager

investors@spetz.app

?????437-826-4012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CSE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: Spetz's anticipated launch in the US; the adoption of Spetz's application by the US marketplace; the ability of the Company to incentivize registration of US-based service providers; and the ability of the Company to heighten Spetz's market and brand awareness and broaden its growth potential.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to register US-based service providers; the ability of the Company to achieve regulatory approval within the US; and the adoption of Spetz's application within the US market.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's business; the risk that Spetz's application will not be adopted by the US market; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as to the date hereof, and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, DigiMax assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718732/Spetz-Launches-Pre-Registration-for-US-Service-Providers-as-DigiMax-Creates-US-Subsidiary-for-Spetz-USA