Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 30 September 2022, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.71% Residential Secure Income 0.60% Pershing Square Holdings 0.36% AVI Global Trust 0.33% UIL Zero Div Pref 2022 0.09% UIL Zero Div Pref 2024 0.07% Total 2.16%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 30 September 2022, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 9.08% iShares MSCI Japan ESG Screened UCITS ETF 3.65% SPDR MSCI Europe UCITS ETF 3.18% US Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 2045 2.00% US Treasury 0.375% Index-Linked 2044 1.62% Grainger 1.57% Vonovia 1.52% UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2024 1.48% Greencoat UK Wind 1.42% US Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 2043 1.37% Total 26.89%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com