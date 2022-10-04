Company takes top spot for offering best solution utilizing both public and private clouds in this year's Cloud Excellence Awards

Leostream, the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, was honored with being named the Multi/Hybrid Cloud Product of the Year in the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2022 during an awards ceremony in London September 22.

The Cloud Excellence Awards recognize the best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors through the top use cases from end-user firms. Leostream was recognized for demonstrating the best implementation of both the public and private cloud with its Leostream Platform.

"Used properly, the cloud can enable allow organizations to be fast to respond to changing market conditions, and to experiment with new ideas, products and tools," according to the awards website. "It can be an incredibly efficient way to set up new infrastructure and platforms, or to remove the management overhead of parts of the IT estate the business would prefer not to keep in-house."

The Leostream Platform provides the world's most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today's enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

"All of us here at Leostream are deeply honored to have been recognized for producing the top hybrid cloud solution at this year's Cloud Excellence Awards," said Randy Foster, Leostream Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our mission is to empower enterprises to build a better way to manage hybrid work. To that end, we've created the Leostream Platform, which serves as the missing piece for enterprise VDI and remote access. This successful approach allows organizations to seamlessly manage their entire on-prem, edge and cloud desktop environment quickly and securely. Thanks to the judging panel for recognizing this approach as being worthy of distinction."

A full list of winners of the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards is available at https://event.computing.co.uk/cloudexcellenceawards2022/en/page/home

About Leostream

The Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Engineering, Science Technology Emmy-winning Leostream Platform provides the world's most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today's enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

