WKN: A3C2AC ISIN: SE0016609671 Ticker-Symbol: 7UC 
Frankfurt
04.10.22
08:06 Uhr
6,340 Euro
+0,005
+0,08 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.10.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Cary Group Holding AB uppdateras / The observation status for Cary Group Holding AB is updated (153/22)

Den 29 juni 2022 gavs aktierna i Cary Group Holding AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Teniralc BidCo AB ("Teniralc") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 23 september 2022 offentliggjorde Teniralc ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Teniralc uppnått kontroll över ca 98,8 procent av aktierna i
Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Teniralc avsåg att begära
tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av
Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 26 september 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att det, på begäran av Teniralc, beslutat att ansöka om
avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också
mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Cary Group Holding AB (CARY, ISIN-kod
SE0016609671, orderboks-ID 235059). 

On June 29, 2022, the shares in Cary Group Holding AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from
Teniralc BidCo AB ("Teniralc") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On September 23, 2022, Teniralc issued a press release with information that
Teniralc had achieved control of approximately 98.8 percent of the shares in
the Company. The press release also stated that Teniralc intended to commence a
compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the
Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On September 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that
it, at the request of Teniralc, had decided to apply for delisting of its
shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Cary Group Holding AB (CARY, ISIN code
SE0016609671, order book ID 235059). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations, 08-405 70 50. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
