Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsnoteringen för Cary Group Holding AB uppdateras / The observation status for Cary Group Holding AB is updated (153/22)

Den 29 juni 2022 gavs aktierna i Cary Group Holding AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Teniralc BidCo AB ("Teniralc") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 23 september 2022 offentliggjorde Teniralc ett pressmeddelande med information om att Teniralc uppnått kontroll över ca 98,8 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Teniralc avsåg att begära tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 26 september 2022 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att det, på begäran av Teniralc, beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Cary Group Holding AB (CARY, ISIN-kod SE0016609671, orderboks-ID 235059). On June 29, 2022, the shares in Cary Group Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Teniralc BidCo AB ("Teniralc") to the shareholders in the Company. On September 23, 2022, Teniralc issued a press release with information that Teniralc had achieved control of approximately 98.8 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release also stated that Teniralc intended to commence a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company, and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On September 26, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it, at the request of Teniralc, had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Cary Group Holding AB (CARY, ISIN code SE0016609671, order book ID 235059). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations, 08-405 70 50. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB