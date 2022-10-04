Bruush Oral Care Inc.: Brüush To Present At Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the "Company") announced today that Aneil Manhas, Founder & CEO, will provide a company overview at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/brsh/2034445 or check the Company's website after the conference at https://investors.bruush.com/events for an archived copy. To register for the conference and participate in 1on1 meetings please click this link, Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

About Dawson James Securities

Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, we are an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. We are an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. We developed the product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. We are rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.

For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com.

Follow Brüush on LinkedIn: Bruush

Follow Brüush on Instagram: @bruush

Investor Relations Contact:

Colette Eymontt

TraDigital IR

colette@tradigitalir.com

+832-331-2399

SOURCE: Bruush Oral Care Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718665/Brush-To-Present-At-Dawson-James-Securities-7th-Annual-Small-Cap-Growth-Conference