•International Summit set to unite Blockchain experts and tomorrow's unicorns in Dubai

• South Korean Blockchain innovators heavily represented at the Summit

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, one of the world's most diverse and comprehensive Blockchain, metaverse and Web3.0 events, is set to host its broadest and most international edition to date for 2022.

Hosted from 10th-13th October at Dubai World Trade Centre, the Summit will provide Blockchain innovators a unique opportunity to expand their network, co-create and generate new business by meeting the world's most innovative Blockchain, crypto and Web3.0 companies.

The Summit is set to host international Blockchain innovators from across the world, with exhibitors from countries including the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, China, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan in attendance. From its UAE home, the show is set to offer a refreshing global perspective on the state of all things Blockchain, with 90% of Future Blockchain Summit's digital asset companies exhibiting in Dubai for the first time.

South Korea's burgeoning Blockchain ecosystem is set to be strongly represented at the Summit, chiefly through the presence of A-NEX Korea, the smart cities and "crypto" cities platform which aims to become the key (remote controller) for smart cities with its security-oriented next-generation protocol.

South Korean Blockchain startups are also participating at the show in a bid to forge business ties with international Blockchain companies - and with Dubai.

Jae Kyung Park, President of Virtual Asset Valuation Institute and President of the National Cyber Security Association of Korea, said of the Korean presence at the Summit, "We are delighted to participate in the Future Blockchain Summit and GITEX GLOBAL, the largest tech show for the world's digital economy. The shows represent a unique opportunity to achieve global solidarity through Dubai. We hope to solidify and improve cyber safety zones around the world, to create a crypto hub that will exchange technologies and to create an official business channel between Korea and Dubai for all private sector businesses related to Smart and Crypto Cities. The Future Blockchain Summit will provide a unique opportunity to strengthen cybersecurity in the development of Blockchain and the creation of smart cities in cooperation with global companies around the world."

A-NEX Korea will use the Summit as a springboard for a range of global launches, including its ESG Hyper DONO Phone, as well as its WarmWallet, the new way to store digital assets.

Media Contact

Company Name :- Future Blockchain Summit

Email Id :- steven.besse@dwtc.com

Company Website :- https://futureblockchainsummit.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139436