German Design Council recognizes Cinemo's outstanding innovation, changing the way infotainment is delivered: via the cloud, enriching the digital media experience

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, has announced that its "Infotainment to Go" solution Cinemo Air Infotainment has been selected Winner by the German Design Council for the esteemed ABC award in the category Mobility and Innovation.

The disruptive Cinemo Air Infotainment is the first full cloud-based Automotive-Infotainment-as-a-Service solution where Cinemo decouples infotainment from the vehicle. Car makers can thus continuously offer personalized and "on-demand" new user experiences from the cloud to the infotainment system and thereby extend the vehicle's lifetime.

Cinemo has been on a path to transform infotainment communication, enabling cloud service delivery, front and rear seat interrelation, individual device correlation, and smart mobility, ultimately creating a mesh for 'on the move digital media experiences'. The ABC award is testament to Cinemo's efforts in bringing this to the car.

The German Design Council declared that new lifestyles and a growing awareness of sustainability place new demands on tomorrow's mobility. The ABC Awards are a globally unique design and industry competition which incorporates the entire world of mobility. Independent experts award prizes for outstanding products, projects, and brands from all mobile sectors, from best practices in communication to commercial and individualized transport as well as groundbreaking innovation. The ABC Awards reveal the answers to the latest challenges in design and technology. They are a strong public stage and key forum for the successful design of our future mobility.

"Our team continuously and diligently works to build software solutions that inspire our customers, continue to be groundbreaking and push the limits of transformative infotainment", said Martina Oerther, Marketing Director of Cinemo. "We are once again grateful to be awarded by the German Design Council for the third consecutive year."

