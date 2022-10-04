Russian researchers have developed a heterojunction device based on a new wide-band black material called "black silicide." The cell has averaged reflection (AVR) of 15% in the spectral range of 200 nanometers to 1,800 nm and purportedly can reach an efficiency of 10%.Scientists at the Institute of Automation and Control Processes in Russia have fabricated a heterojunction solar cell based on a novel kind of black silicon. The material reportedly has a higher near-infrared (NIR) light absorption and is better adjusted to absorb solar irradiance in the 1.100 nanometer to 1,800 nm range. The solar ...

