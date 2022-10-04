Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2022) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to present the seventh set of drill results for the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") from operator Tudor Gold at their flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, Tudor Gold President and CEO, comments: "We are very pleased to confirm that our step-out and in-fill drilling is progressing extremely well. We continue to intersect higher gold values within broad mineralized envelopes within the northern aspect of the Goldstorm Deposit. Both 300H and CS600 domains yield very consistent gold mineralization with continued strong copper grades observed throughout the CS600 domain. Our geological team was delighted to observe a similar pulse of enriched gold mineralization within the 300H domain with holes GS-22-145-W1 (2.00 g/t AuEQ over 66.0 m) and GS-22-154 (4.38 g/t AuEQ over 57.0 m) which are approximately 400 m apart. These holes also share the similar characteristic of containing a higher-grade core of 8.22 g/t AuEQ over 5.0 m (GS-22-145-W1) and 7.84 g/t AuEQ over 15.0 m (GS-22-151-W1).

Exploration for the high-grade gold potential in the northern region of the Goldstorm Deposit will be a priority for the 2023 exploration season. Additionally, the CS600 domain continues to demonstrate very strong and consistent copper mineralization with obvious disseminated and veinlet chalcopyrite throughout the CS600 domain with notable addition of disseminated bornite in the deeper portions of the domain. There is also a distinct higher-grade of copper mineralization of 0.57% Cu over 99.0 m within a 199.0 m envelope of 0.44% Cu (GS-22-154) in the CS600 domain. Drilling is expected to continue well into October as the Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and at depth."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from five diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit (Sections 114+00, 116+50 and Section J). At Goldstorm, four out of five holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate area.

(see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections)

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION 114+00 NE

GS-22-155 was drilled to target the footwall of the Treaty Thrust Fault 1 (TTF1) where the March 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate classified the area largely as Inferred Mineral Resource. The drill hole successfully intercepted mineralization in close proximity to TTF1, below which intercepted 136.5 m grading 1.62 g/t AuEQ (1.54 g/t Au, 3.49 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu) within a broader envelope of 1.28 g/t AuEQ (1.20 g/t Au, 3.39 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu) over 222.0 m.

SECTION 116+50 NE

GS-22-154 was drilled to target an area down-plunge of the CS600 domain, which exists outside of the March 2021 Mineral Resource area. Preliminary results were released on September 12, 2022 to a depth of 1236.0, with an initial interpretation of a higher-grade zone being attributed to the 300H domain. An interval consisting of steeply dipping, north-trending quartz stockwork veins and veinlets bearing sulphosalt minerals, pyrite, and sphalerite returned 57.0 m grading 4.38 g/t AuEQ (4.30 g/t Au, 5.91 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) with an enriched interval of 15.0 m grading 7.84 g/t AuEQ (7.76 g/t Au, 6.58 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu).

At depth, the CS600 domain was intercepted and reported 199.5 m grading 1.04 g/t AuEQ (0.45 g/t Au, 3.01 g/t Ag, 0.44 % Cu) in the intrusive hosted Gold-Copper porphyry system.

SECTION J

GS-22-145 was drilled to target a deep intercept of CS600, however, was terminated due to unfavorable deviation and was then used as a parent hole for wedging. However, this drill hole intercepted a mineralized system that graded 0.90 g/t AuEQ (0.77 g/t Au, 9.27 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu) over 127.0 m before it was stopped.

GS-22-145-W1 was drilled as a wedge daughter hole from GS-22-145 and was designed to target the CS600 domain. The hole intercepted strong sulphide mineralization which correlated well to that intercepted in GS-22-154, within a quartz stockwork system. The intercept averaged 2.00 g/t AuEQ (1.86 g/t Au, 10.54 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) over 66.0 m. An enriched portion of the interval returned 8.22 g/t AuEQ (8.16 g/t Au, 4.80 g/t Ag) over 5.0 m. This stockwork interval was located 400 m from the high-grade interval intercepted in GS-22-154.

Minor CS600 style mineralization was noted at depth, however, the drill hole experienced excessive lift at depth and the hole intercepted peripheral CS600 mineralization.

GS-22-151-W1 continued from its parent drill hole GS-22-151 to intersect the northwest extent of CS600. Preliminary results were reported in the September 12, 2022 press release to a depth of 946.5 m. In addition to the preliminary results, the CS600 domain was intercepted with a total of 300.0 m grading 1.27 g/t AuEQ (0.95 g/t Au, 2.43 g/t Ag, 0.25 % Cu). Intervals of stronger mineralization were also recorded, such as 7.5 m grading 4.10 g/t AuEQ (3.96 g/t Au, 3.85 g/t Ag, 0.08 % Cu).

Table 1: Drilling Results for the Goldstorm Deposit in Press Release October 4, 2022





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/139454_ade6c7bdb4062a3b_001full.jpg

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release October 4, 2022





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/139454_ade6c7bdb4062a3b_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project. The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

