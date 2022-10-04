Mercans, the global payroll technology leader, has announced that Steve Goldberg has joined its board as a non-executive director. The addition of an industry veteran to Mercans' board follows several recently announced corporate governance changes to strengthen the board and executive management team of the global payroll and EOR service provider.

When announcing Steve Goldberg's appointment, Mercans' board said,"We welcome Steve as a non-executive director to the board and believe that his long-term industry experience and insights will bring unique perspectives to Mercans. Steve's strategic vision for the global payroll and HCM industry aligns well with Mercans' strategy. We are confident that his leadership will further accelerate Mercans' growth and strengthen its ability to deliver award-winning global payroll technology."

Steve Goldberg's 30+ year career on all sides of HR and Payroll technology includes HR executive roles across 3 continents, serving as HCM product strategy leader and spokesperson at PeopleSoft, and co-founding boutique recruiting tech and change management firms. Steve's uniquely diverse perspectives have been leveraged by both solution vendors and corporate HR teams, and in practice leader roles at Bersin and Ventana Research. He holds an MBA in HR, is widely published and is a featured speaker around the globe. He has been recognized as a Top 100 HRTech Influencer.

"We are delighted by the appointment of Steve Goldberg to the Board. Steve brings not only years of industry experience but also adds an independent and fresh perspective to Mercans' strategy and governance structure," said Tatjana Domovits, Mercans' Group CEO.

Mercans' global payroll technology has disrupted the global payroll industry by allowing customers, HCM, and payroll services providers to move away from managing various in-country services providers and outdated software solutions. Mercans' proprietary global payroll platform HR Blizz delivers payroll processing capabilities and integrations with local tax authorities across 160 countries and allows customers to fully consolidate and digitalize their international payroll function.

