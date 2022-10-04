Cemvita claims it can produce hydrogen at the "lowest possible cost," and Deutsche Bahn and Fortescue Future Industries have announced plans to jointly modify diesel engines for locomotives. The Canadian province of Alberta, meanwhile, has started promoting its hydrogen potential in Japan.Cemvita has moved its microbes from the lab to the field to produce hydrogen from existing infrastructure for depleted oil and gas wells. The company is betting on the biological production of hydrogen in the subsurface through the consumption of trapped or abandoned resources. "Cemvita scientists increased microbe ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...