The idea behind this ice cream-style truck is to promote the marketplace by giving out samples to cannabis users. It has created a unique customer experience that is winsome and reliable at the same time. This offline retail avenue has helped generate a circle of purchases for the company earning it a well-deserved spotlight.

Being a dominant force in the industry, Weedsies has been trying to bridge the gap between buyers and sellers to eliminate the barrier of distance and increase feasibility. The company continues to generate opportunities for sellers around the U.S to promote their products on its marketplace to create repeat purchases. Rather than viewing other dispensaries as competition, Weedsies considers them to be clients that would allow its website to grow exponentially.

The owner of Weedsies, Henry Calix, aims to make the company the biggest online distributor in the industry. He has been working towards this goal with dedication and remarkable work ethic. His unique ideas have helped Weedsies thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic, when all other companies faced unprecedented supply chain disruptions.

In light of the fact that traditional funding is not easily available to the cannabis community, Weedsies has been granting funding to its vendors to enable them to work fluidly amidst the financial crises brought about by the pandemic. In other words, it has united the cannabis industry through private funding.

Being a one-of-its-kind cannabis tech company, Weedsies has been providing a point-of-sale system to dispensaries, CBD shops, and smoke shops. It has also succeeded in developing online payment solutions for the cannabis industry by introducing traditional credit card payments, cash transfers, and cryptocurrency.

Currently, Henry, along with his proficient team, is on a mission to turn Weedsies into the "Amazon or Shopify of cannabis," and he seems to be getting closer to achieving this goal by the day. Like Amazon, Weedsies has worked tirelessly to build the best customer experience. Its new launch, Weedsies mobile, is a testimony to the fact that the company has successfully fulfilled the core demands of all buyers, including a wide selection, affordable prices, and fast delivery.

Henry is of the view that by ensuring customer satisfaction, a company can build a wide customer base. This not only helps generate traffic on the website but also prompts new sellers to join the online marketplace, which ultimately results in an unprecedented growth cycle for the company. This approach has allowed Weedsies to command the online cannabis marketplace as it continues to galvanize industry peers and customers alike.

Weedsies is the world's first and only online cannabis marketplace that connects vendors to consumers. Established in the year 2020, this enterprise has been working towards uniting the Hemp, CBD, and Recreational Cannabis sectors on a single platform. You can now download the Weedsies Mobile app on the google Play store as well as the App store for iOS.

