Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Cary Group Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (154/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Cary Group Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: CARY ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016609671 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 235059 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be October 18, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB