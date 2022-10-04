Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.10.2022
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
WKN: A3C2AC ISIN: SE0016609671 Ticker-Symbol: 7UC 
Frankfurt
04.10.22
08:06 Uhr
6,340 Euro
+0,005
+0,08 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Cary Group Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (154/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Cary Group Holding AB from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   CARY    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016609671
----------------------------
Order book ID: 235059   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be October 18, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
