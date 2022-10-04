Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), announced today that the International Microelectronics Assembly Packaging Society (IMAPS) has decided to award the 2022 Daniel C. Hughes, Jr. Memorial Award to ASE Fellow, Dr. William (Bill) Chen, for his lifetime achievement within the industry. The award was presented at a ceremony at IMAPS 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts by IMAPS President, Dr. Beth Keser.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005516/en/

Dr. William (Bill) Chen (Photo: Business Wire)

This accolade is IMAPS's highest, most prestigious annual technical honor, and is awarded to the individual who, in the opinion of the Daniel C. Hughes, Jr. Memorial Award Selection Committee, has the greatest combination of technical achievements related to microelectronics, combined with outstanding contributions supporting the microelectronics industry, academic achievement, or support and service to IMAPS.

Bill Chen is chief architect for technology strategy, lead mentor, and hands-on engineer for strategy implementation at ASE, blazing the trail for packaging innovators and innovation across the electronic industry ecosystem. His strategy portfolio includes SiP, copper wire-bond, 2.5D packaging, and fan-out wafer-level packaging, all game-changing technologies brought to high volume production to address new demands for emerging applications in IoT, cloud computing, autonomous automotive, AI and smart mobility. Previously, Bill spent over thirty-five years at IBM, where he pioneered the concept and implementation of predictive verified modeling incorporating materials science, micromechanical, and finite element for design and manufacturing benefiting generations of packaging products, from BGAs to mainframe systems.

Bill is a past president of the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society and was the co-chair of the Packaging Assembly TWG at ITRS until its closure by SIA in 2016. He now chairs the Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap, co-sponsored by three IEEE Societies (EPS, EDS Photonics) together with SEMI and ASME EPPD. He is the recipient of IEEE Electronics Packaging Technology Field Award and ASME InterPACK Award. Besides being ASE Fellow, he has also been elected IEEE Fellow, ASME Fellow, and now IMAPS Fellow. Living by his motto, "Challenge things that are difficult but worthwhile," Bill is driven to inspire young engineers to always maintain an enthusiastic attitude while facing challenges, which once overcome will sustain the prosperity and impact of the semiconductor industry.

"Bill Chen is not only a prominent advocate for technology innovation and collaborative road mapping but has dedicated much of professional life to mentorship across the microelectronics ecosystem," said Dr. Tien Wu, CEO, ASE, Inc. He continued, "It is altogether fitting that Bill should receive this recognition from the IMAPS community and all of us at ASE salute his accomplishment."

"IMAPS is delighted to bestow this honor on Bill Chen, who continues to have significant impact within the IMAPS community especially related to his chairmanship of the Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap," said Brian Schieman, Executive Director, IMAPS. He added, "This award is very well-deserved, and we are excited to recognize Bill in front of his peers in IMAPS and throughout our industry."

One must be an IMAPS member in good standing for a minimum of five years to qualify for this Award. Recipients of this award automatically become Life Members and Fellows of the Society.

Supporting resources

For more about ASE, please visit: https://www.ase.aseglobal.com

For more about HIR, please visit: https://eps.ieee.org/technology/heterogeneous-integration-roadmap.html

For more about IMAPS, please visit: https://www.imaps.org

Follow ASE on LinkedIn for targeted updates and announcements: @aseglobal

Follow ASE on Twitter: @aseglobal

About IMAPS

The International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS) is the largest society dedicated to the advancement and growth of microelectronics and electronics packaging technologies through professional education. The Society's portfolio of technologies is disseminated through premier professional events, an exclusive microelectronics packaging research library, local chapter networks, and other efforts. Founded in 1967 as ISHM, then merging with the International Electronic and Packaging Society (IEPS) in 1996, the Society has over 50 years of networking, education, and publication history.

About ASE, Inc.

ASE, Inc. is the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. Alongside a broad portfolio of established assembly and test technologies, ASE is also delivering innovative advanced packaging and system-in-package solutions to meet growth momentum across a broad range of end markets, including 5G, AI, Automotive, High-Performance Computing. and more. To learn about our advances in SiP, Fan out, MEMS Sensor, Flip Chip, and, 2.5D, 3D TSV technologies, all ultimately geared towards applications to improve lifestyle and efficiency, please visit: aseglobal.com or follow us on Twitter: @aseglobal.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005516/en/

Contacts:

North America Europe: Patricia MacLeod +1.408.314.9740 patricia.macleod@aseus.com

Asia Pacific: Jennifer Yuen +65 97501975 jennifer.yuen@aseus.com