SPAN Enterprises: Nonprofits Can Meet Their October 17, 2022 Form 990 Deadline With ExpressTaxExempt

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / ExpressTaxExempt is the market-leading, IRS-authorized e-file provider for the 990 Series of nonprofit tax returns. The IRS requires that 501(c) tax-exempt organizations file a 990 return annually. Another 990 deadline is coming up on October 17, 2022, for tax-exempt organizations that operate on a tax year beginning June 1st and ending May 31st.

The Form 990 Series is so important because it provides insight into the organization's financial activities, operations, and more. The IRS requires that all tax-exempt organizations e-file 990 returns based on their financial status. Private foundations are also included, and they are required to file Form 990-PF . Failure to file these returns annually can jeopardize an organization's good standing with the IRS.

The ExpressTaxExempt team is ready to help organizations file their Form 990 return with ease or file an extension Form 8868 if they are eligible. ExpressTaxExempt clients can choose the method they prefer for completing their 990 returns. There is both a Form-based Entry option and an Interview-style Process for less experienced filers.

ExpressTaxExempt includes a built-in audit feature that catches and eliminates common errors before the form is transmitted. This helps organizations avoid the need to file amended returns in the future. The following forms are available from ExpressTaxExempt with the necessary schedules:

Form 990-N

Form 990-EZ

Form 990

Form 990-PF

Form 990-T

Form 8868 (request for an extension)

Form 1120-POL

Form CA 199

Form 8038-CP

When asked about the upcoming deadline, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, responded by stating, "ExpressTaxExempt continues to lead the market of 990 e-file providers because we offer unique features and customer support like no other. We even offer a rich knowledge base that has a ton of useful information for nonprofits and we host live webinars for our clients that answer their most frequently asked questions."

To begin filing the 501(c)(3) tax forms, visit expresstaxexempt.com today!

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and TaxBandits, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

###

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718794/Nonprofits-Can-Meet-Their-October-17-2022-Form-990-Deadline-With-ExpressTaxExempt