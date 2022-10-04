BILT Incorporated: Siemens Provides 3D Interactive Instructions for Training

A New Generation of Electricians Will Upskill With BILT 3D Guidance

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Siemens is collaborating with BILT Incorporated to provide official 3D Intelligent Instructions® for the next generation of electricians. The interactive training app guides users through the assembly and installation of the Siemens P5 power panel and strap and breaker kit. The goal is to demystify the installation experience.

"Safety is paramount and BILT makes training safer," says Siemens North American Marketing Manager David Quatela. "The 3D app is accessible and intuitive. BILT gives electricians all the information they need, right at their fingertips."

https://youtu.be/45adCl_XxKk

Quatela says this generation of workers is especially adept at digital training. They've grown up Googling information and following YouTube videos to learn how to do things. But unlike video, the BILT app allows users to manipulate 3D animations on a touchscreen device to view each step from any angle. Users can zoom in, tap on a part for details, and instantly replay a step.

The war on talent has wreaked havoc on the trade industries and the demand for electricity continues to grow worldwide. According to the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the skilled labor deficit is dire; 10,000 electricians retire every year and only 7,000 new professionals join the workforce. This "severe, nationwide shortage" makes it difficult for electrical contractors to keep pace with customer demand.

"Siemens is an industry innovator," says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. "They're making it possible for apprentices to upskill faster, install with confidence, and follow safety guidelines more easily." He says BILT's goal is to make every step clear and cognitively simple, so users know exactly what to do without becoming overwhelmed with information or so frustrated they need to call for support.

The BILT platform provides data analytics and enables user feedback to help manufacturers innovate product design, establish best practices, and reduce customer support issues. For more information, download BILT from the App Store or Google Play or go to BILTapp.com.

About?BILT:

BILT Intelligent Instructions® revolutionize assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. Users can manipulate 3D animated images on a touchscreen for optimum understanding. The award-winning BILT app provides thousands of official instructions from hundreds of brands for consumers and professionals alike. Download the mobile app on iOS or Android.

About Siemens:

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA.

Siemens Corporation is a subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Siemens has been supporting the industries and creating the infrastructure forming the backbone of America's economy for more than 160 years, with more than 40,000 employees, 17,000 suppliers, and customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2021, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of nearly $20 billion.

