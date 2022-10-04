Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY), inventor of Cellvizio, the multi-disciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announces the appointment of Sacha Loiseau, Founder and current Chairman of the Board of Mauna Kea Technologies, to serve also as Chief Executive Officer, replacing interim CEO Nicolas Bouvier effective immediately. Mr. Sacha Loiseau will thus concurrently hold the positions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies.

Speaking on behalf of the Mauna Kea Technologies Board of Directors, Christopher D. McFadden, Board Member and Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee commented: "Our Board has unanimously asked Sacha to return to an executive leadership role where his technical expertise, global relationships and long-standing commitment to excellence will help ensure that Mauna Kea meets its full commercial and clinical potential." Mr. McFadden added, "Mauna Kea's partnership strategy seeks to ensure that Cellvizio's unique clinical value proposition benefits patients globally. Building on announced collaborations with Johnson Johnson, Telix Pharmaceuticals, On Target Labs and Tasly Pharma, we have high confidence that Sacha's leadership will help ensure that the Mauna Kea organization is fully aligned toward meeting our collective obligations to partners, patients, providers, employees and shareholders.

A graduate of École Polytechnique and a Ph.D. in Astrophysics, Sacha Loiseau co-founded Mauna Kea Technologies and served as its CEO for more than 18 years, taking the company public in July 2011 on Euronext. He has served as Mauna Kea Technologies Chairman of the Board of Directors since October 2018. In addition, Sacha holds other non-executive roles in leading medtech startups: he is Chairman of the Board of Therapixel and SeqOne Genomics, Board Member at Lifen, Gleamer and MDoloris. Sacha is also a Venture Partner with Elaia, a top tier DeepTech European Venture Capital firm.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and markets Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cell imaging platform. This technology provides unique in vivo cellular visualization that allows physicians to monitor disease progression over time, assess responses as they occur, classify areas of uncertainty and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used in many countries around the world and in several medical specialties and is transforming the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

