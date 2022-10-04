Direct listing of OPM on Euronext Access Paris on 5 October 2022

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: MLOPM) (Paris:MLOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, announces that it will be listed on Euronext Access Paris through a direct quotation on October 5, 2022.

Oncodesign Precision Medicine's mission is the discovery of effective treatments for resistant and advanced cancers. It is an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, capable of discovering new therapeutic and diagnostic molecules, developing new technologies and supporting the clinical development of its compounds.

This listing will enable OPM, which was created from the transfer of Oncodesign SA's Biotech and AI assets, to work on the identification and validation of targets, as well as the development of molecules, against resistant and metastatic cancers. OPM is completely independent of Oncodesign SA.

Details of the operation

ISIN code: FR001400CM63

Mnemonic: MLOPM

Listing place: Euronext Paris

Market: Euronext Access

Number of shares: 6 851 417

Date of first listing: 5 October 2022

Reference price of the share on 5 October 2022 at the opening of the markets: €0.817

As a reminder, each Oncodesign shareholder will receive one OPM share for one Oncodesign share held at the close of trading on 4 October 2022. No new shares will be issued in connection with the admission of OPM shares to Euronext Access+.

On 26 September 2022, Euronext Paris S.A. authorized the listing of OPM's ordinary shares on Euronext Access Paris under the direct listing procedure in connection with the allocation of OPM shares to Oncodesign shareholders.

A summary of the tax consequences that may apply to Oncodesign shareholders resident in France as a result of the distribution is set out in paragraph 21.8 of the information document (only in French) prepared by OPM in the context of its listing on Euronext Access Paris.

Shareholders should check with their usual tax advisor as to the tax treatment of their particular case. Persons who do not have their tax residence in France must also comply with tax legislation in force in their country of residence.

Distribution of OPM's capital

OPM has the same shareholder base as Oncodesign except for (i) the 22,383 treasury shares held by Oncodesign and the 81 fractional shares not distributed by Oncodesign, which will be transferred to the Company, and (ii) the 2,924 shares held by Oncodesign that were transferred to P.C.G. and that result from the share capital before the Contribution. Thus, based on the current share capital of Oncodesign and the elements indicated above, the distribution of the Company's share capital will be as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares % of capital and voting rights (theoretical) P.C.G1 2 910 263 42,48% Jan HOFLACK 357 840 5,22% Managers 140 101 2,04% Self-retention 22 383 0,33% Public 3 420 830 49,93% Total 6 851 417 100,00%

Next steps until delivery of OPM shares:

4 October 2022: Publication of a Euronext notice mentioning the technical reference price of the OPM share and a new press release

5 October 2022: Release of OPM shares Listing of OPM on Euronext Access

6 October 2022: Record date: date on which the beneficiaries of the distribution of OPM shares are determined taking into account the orders executed until 4 October 2022 included

7 October: Settlement-delivery of OPM shares

A capital increase of approximately €8 million guaranteed by OPM's management for a minimum of 75% will be launched before the end of 2022. Concurrently with the completion of this capital increase, OPM will apply to Euronext Paris S.A. for the transfer of the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech business incorporating AI, is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in precision medicine. Its mission is to provide patients with effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From this technology, it has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. Two drug candidates based on the Nanocyclix technology are expected to enter the clinical phase in 2022, one in partnership with SERVIER (exercise of the exclusive worldwide license option) to treat Parkinson's disease and ODS 101 with OPM for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its Oncosniper technology. In addition, it is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific for the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase 1. Two early partnership projects with TiumBIO (pulmonary fibrosis) and SEngine in oncology. We have a strong portfolio of early-stage projects with Nanocyclix and Theranostics in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More information: oncodesign.com

