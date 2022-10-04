Invesco Select Trust Plc - Result of Meeting

Invesco Select Trust plc

Result of General Meeting

The resolution put to shareholders at a General Meeting of the shareholders of the UK Equity Share Class of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') held on 4 October 2022 was passed on a poll.

The results of the poll are as follows:

VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD Resolution 1 17,512,916 99.92 14,866 0.08 17,527,782 16.18% 26,943

At a separate class meeting of the Company where voting is on a poll, each holder of shares has one vote for every share of which they are the holder. As at the date of the General Meeting there were 108,354,557 UK Equity Shares in issue, of which 36,875,775 shares were held in treasury.

The full text of the resolution passed was as follows:

Special Resolution:

1. That, in accordance with section 630 of the Companies Act and articles 5.6.2 and 8 of the articles of association of the Company, this separate general meeting of the holders of the UK Equity shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company hereby irrevocably consents to and sanctions the passing of the resolution numbered 17 set out in the notice of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 4 October 2022 and every variation, modification or abrogation of the rights, privileges and restrictions attaching to the UK Equity shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company as a class of shares that will or may be effected thereby.

Company Secretary Invesco Asset Management Limited

Contact: James Poole

0207 543 3559

4 October 2022