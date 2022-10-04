DJ UV GERMI chosen by EPUR (Veolia) to equip its new dedicated wastewater reuse units

UV GERMI chosen by EPUR (Veolia) to equip its new dedicated wastewater reuse units

Press release Saint-Viance, 4 October 2022

-- Order for 30 units to be delivered by end-2022

-- Symbolic first contract for around EUR300k (list prices)

-- Vast potential in France and across Europe

UV GERMI® (FR0011898584 - ALUVI FP), the high-tech UV water, air and surface depollution specialist, has just signed a contract with EPUR (a Veolia subsidiary) to equip this operator's new "Reut Box" units with UV purification systems for reusing water from treatment plants.

Not yet widely developed in France, unlike in countries like Italy or Spain, wastewater reuse is becoming an increasingly important issue for all French municipalities, faced with the growing scarcity of water resources and their citizens' expectations for the sustainable management of natural resources.

To meet this new need, EPUR is offering municipalities a compact containerized solution that can be adapted for use with existing treatment plants. This Reut Box solution makes it possible to produce a post-treatment process water that is clean enough to be used for agricultural irrigation, urban cleaning, and watering green spaces, stadiums or golf courses. The Reut Box currently has a capacity of 5 to 10 m3/h. Quicker flow rates can be achieved if certain structural changes are made to treatment plants: a number of projects are already being looked into, but in the meantime, the Reut Box offers a turnkey solution that is operational immediately.

Faced with the success of its solution, EPUR has asked UV Germi to deliver 30 Skids, i.e. ready-to-use UV purification equipment that has been specially adapted for its Reut Box units, before the end of this year. This first contract for EUR300k (list prices before negotiation) is expected to open up opportunities for new orders, potentially with higher-capacity equipment.

"Municipalities are becoming increasingly aware of the issue of reusing wastewater from treatment plants, and this is opening up a vast market. This could potentially concern tens of thousands of municipalities, and the size of the equipment is expected to grow in order to re-treat a growing percentage of this resource which is not yet widely capitalized on in France", confirms Willy Fortunato, UV Germi's CEO.

"We have chosen to work with UV Germi, a longstanding partner of the Veolia Group. Faced with strong demand from local authorities, and to cover the specific requirements of Veolia France, we needed to be able to count on our partner to react quickly in order to build our Reut Box units", adds Jean-Paul Dubois, Director of EPUR (Veolia subsidiary).

Next financial date

2022 first-half earnings: 20 October 2022 (after close of trading)

About UV GERMI®:

UV GERMI® designs, builds and sells equipment harnessing ultraviolet (UV) technology for water, air and surface depollution, disinfection and decontamination. UV GERMI® is based in Saint-Viance, in Corrèze, and has around 50 staff.

Learn more at www.uvgermi.fr.

UV GERMI® shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris and are PEA PME eligible

UV GERMI® is a La French Fab member

Ticker: ALUVI - ISIN: FR0011898584 - Reuters: ALUVI.PA - Bloomberg: ALUVI:FP

Contacts

UV GERMI® Calyptus Corinne Chansiaud Mathieu Calleux Investor Relations Financial Communications +33 (0)5 55 88 18 88 - contact@uvgermi.fr Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91 - uvgermi@calyptus.net

