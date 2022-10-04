Developers recently commissioned two different wine-related agrivoltaic projects in Europe.From pv magazine Spain and pv magazine France Developers recently commissioned two different agrivoltaic projects linked to wine production in Europe. Iberdrola commissioned a 40 kW array at the vineyards of Gonzalez Byass and Emperor Group in Guadamur, Spain. The installation will use trackers controlled by an AI algorithm capable of determining the optimal position of the solar panels. The degree of inclination will be established based on information collected by the sensors in the vineyards, which record ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...