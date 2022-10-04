Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Der Markt, der auch jetzt boomt – Meldung setzt gewaltiges Potential frei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.10.2022 | 18:45
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 4

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.1%
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.9%
Drax Group5.7%
RWE5.4%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc5.3%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.0%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.8%
Grenergy Renovables4.2%
Clearway Energy A Class4.0%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund3.8%
Foresight Solar Fund3.7%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.4%
Iberdrola3.4%
Algonquin Power & Utilities3.0%
SSE2.8%
Northland Power2.7%
Harmony Energy Income Trust2.5%
Bonheur2.5%
TransAlta Renewables2.1%
National Grid2.1%

At close of business on 30 September 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds39.8%
Renewable energy developers29.6%
Renewable focused utilities9.2%
Energy storage9.1%
Biomass generation and production5.7%
Electricity networks2.1%
Renewable technology and service1.9%
Waste to energy1.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.1%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.7%
Europe (ex UK)27.8%
Global19.0%
North America11.8%
China3.5%
Latin America2.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.1%
100%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.