Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 4
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.1%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.9%
|Drax Group
|5.7%
|RWE
|5.4%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|5.3%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.0%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.8%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.2%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|4.0%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|3.8%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.7%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.4%
|Iberdrola
|3.4%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|3.0%
|SSE
|2.8%
|Northland Power
|2.7%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|2.5%
|Bonheur
|2.5%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.1%
|National Grid
|2.1%
At close of business on 30 September 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|39.8%
|Renewable energy developers
|29.6%
|Renewable focused utilities
|9.2%
|Energy storage
|9.1%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.7%
|Electricity networks
|2.1%
|Renewable technology and service
|1.9%
|Waste to energy
|1.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.1%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|34.7%
|Europe (ex UK)
|27.8%
|Global
|19.0%
|North America
|11.8%
|China
|3.5%
|Latin America
|2.1%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.1%
|100%
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de