Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.1% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.9% Drax Group 5.7% RWE 5.4% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 5.3% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.0% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.8% Grenergy Renovables 4.2% Clearway Energy A Class 4.0% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 3.8% Foresight Solar Fund 3.7% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.4% Iberdrola 3.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.0% SSE 2.8% Northland Power 2.7% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.5% Bonheur 2.5% TransAlta Renewables 2.1% National Grid 2.1%

At close of business on 30 September 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 39.8% Renewable energy developers 29.6% Renewable focused utilities 9.2% Energy storage 9.1% Biomass generation and production 5.7% Electricity networks 2.1% Renewable technology and service 1.9% Waste to energy 1.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.1% 100%